Police look for two suspects involved in armed assault at St. Catharines home
The search is on for two suspects wanted in an armed assault in St. Catharines.
It happened at 2:30 a.m. this morning when officers were called to a home in the area of Cumberland St. and Grandview Dr.
It's believed two male suspects were involved in an altercation with another man inside the home.
A handgun was flashed during the assault.
No one was seriously hurt, and the suspects fled before police officers arrived.
The first suspect is described as a male youth around 16 years old, with a thin build, dark hair, brown eyes and a black moustache.
The second suspect is male, 20-29 years old, white with blonde hair.
Detectives do not believe that this was a random incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, badge #9482
