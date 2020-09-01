Police look for witnesses after a pickup truck driver hit a pedestrian in Welland

A 19 year old woman was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with life threatening injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police officers were called to the Woodlawn and Trelawn Parkway area at 7:40 p.m. Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing, and any witnesses are asked to call police at (905) 688-4111, dial option 2, Badge #9206.