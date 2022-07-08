Police look for witnesses after assault in St. Catharines
Niagara Police are looking for witnesses after an assault in St. Catharines.
Wednesday evening while walking along the 12 Mile Creek trail a woman says she was assaulted by a man that rode off on a red e-bike.
Police say the attack was not sexual but the woman did sustain minor injuries.
The male suspect is described as white, 50-to-55 years old, 5 foot 5, 200 pounds.
He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and two strap sandals.
He was riding a red e-bike that may have had a basket on the front and was playing music possibly from a portable speaker.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009287.