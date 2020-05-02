iHeartRadio
Police look for woman accused of spitting on ATM

CKTB - NEWS - ATM

Toronto police are looking for a woman accused of spitting on an A-T-M at a local bank and wiping her saliva on the surrounding area.

They say the incident happened on Thursday evening.

Officers say the woman was only inside the bank for about five minutes.

They've released security footage of the incident.

