Police look to identify truck possibly connected to stabbing in Niagara Falls
Niagara Police have released a photo of a truck possibly connected to a stabbing in Niagara Falls this past weekend.
Early Saturday morning a woman was stabbed in the area of Eastwood Crescent and Ontario Avenue.
NRP are still looking for a male suspect but have now released a photo of a velvet red Dodge Ram they are looking to identify.
- Colour is Delmonico / Velvet red
- Blacked out rims
- Sunroof
- Dark tinted windows
- Signals at bottom of side view mirrors
- Matching painted door handles, bumpers and cross in grill
- Silver ram head on tailgate
- No running boards
- No tonneau cover, but appears to have a bedliner
- Vehicle appears to be clean and well kept
The victim remains in hospital in serious condition.
The male suspect is described as White, 40 years of age, Brown hair & brown facial hair, with a Medium build.
Anyone who may recognize the truck is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009059.
