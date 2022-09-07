Police look to identify truck possibly connected to stabbing in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police have released a photo of a truck possibly connected to a stabbing in Niagara Falls this past weekend.

Early Saturday morning a woman was stabbed in the area of Eastwood Crescent and Ontario Avenue.

NRP are still looking for a male suspect but have now released a photo of a velvet red Dodge Ram they are looking to identify.

- Colour is Delmonico / Velvet red

- Blacked out rims

- Sunroof

- Dark tinted windows

- Signals at bottom of side view mirrors

- Matching painted door handles, bumpers and cross in grill

- Silver ram head on tailgate

- No running boards

- No tonneau cover, but appears to have a bedliner

- Vehicle appears to be clean and well kept

The victim remains in hospital in serious condition.

The male suspect is described as White, 40 years of age, Brown hair & brown facial hair, with a Medium build.

Anyone who may recognize the truck is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009059.