Police looking for 24-year-old after stabbing in Welland leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in Welland.

It happened last night shortly before 11 p.m. at a home in the area of McAlpine Avenue South and Hagar Street.

A man in his 20's was found suffering from serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital with for life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe a male suspect arrived in a vehicle, entered the basement of the home, got into a fight with the victim, and then a stabbing took place.

Detectives have been able to locate the vehicle and identify a suspect.

24-year-old Paul Rodney Junior Witter of Toronto is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Weapons Dangerous, and Fail to Comply with a Release Order (3 Counts).

Witter’s current location is unknown.

He has ties to Toronto and is described as Witter is described as black, 6 ft. tall, with a slender build, black short, braided hair, brown eyes, with a goatee / moustache, and a scar near his left eye.

He has used the names “Jordan Holbert”, “Jordan Stackz” or “Junior Whitter”.

Members of the public who may see him or know his location are asked not to confront him and call their local police.

The investigation remains ongoing by 3 District detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1003306.