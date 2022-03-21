Police looking for 29 year old Thorold man last seen on St. Patrick's Day near Moose and Goose

Police are looking for a missing man in Thorold.

29 year old Nicholas Adamson was last seen in the early morning hours on Thursday March 17th, 2022, in the area of the Moose & Goose located at 54 Paul De Divitiis Sr Way.

He is described as white, 5'10, 140 lbs, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a white shirt with collar.

Both the police and Nicholas’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Police say they have exhausted all investigative avenues and are asking the public for assistance.

Anyone who may have information as to his whereabouts are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.

