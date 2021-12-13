Police looking for 3 suspects after vicious beating in Welland

Police are looking for three suspects after an assault in Welland.

Early Friday morning a man in his 20's was walking in the area of the Pen Financial building located in the area of East Main Street and Burger Street.

The man reports that he was was approached by another male in his 20's who started attacking him for no reason.

Two other men then joined the suspect and punched and kicked the victim, who fell to the sidewalk suffering from serious injuries.

The three males left for a brief period and returned to the victim who was lying motionless on the sidewalk and began kicking and punching the victim, again.

The males are believed to have left the area in a dark SUV.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives are looking to release photos of the suspects in an updated release.

Anyone with information regarding this occurrence is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1002200 or Crime Stoppers.