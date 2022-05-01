Police looking for 3 teen boys after 12-year-old robbed and assaulted in Welland Friday

Police are looking for three teen boys after a 12-year-old was assaulted and robbed in Welland.

It happened on Friday April 29th, 2022, at 2:12 p.m. in the area of Thorold Road and Chippawa Street.

Officers arrived to find a 12-year-old boy suffering from minor injuries after he was assaulted by three teens and robbed of his personal items.

He was taken to hospital for medical treatment, and has since been released.

All suspects are white teens, aged between 13-15, all have brown hair, one with long hair.

Detectives say it was an isolated incident as the victim and suspects are known to one and other.

Residents with CCTV footage that captures Thorold Road and Chippawa Street and motorists who were in the area with an operational dash-camera, are encouraged to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge #9395 with any relevant information.