Police looking for 5 suspects after armed robbery in Niagara Falls park

An armed robbery in Niagara Falls park last night has police looking for five suspects.

It happened last night just after 10:30 in a park in the area of Crysler Avenue and Ellis Street.

Police say five suspects robbed a group of people and a gun was fired into the ground.

The suspects are described as four black males all wearing black masks and black clothing and one white male, in his 20's, with short curly hair, a tattoo beside his right eye, wearing a white shirt.

All victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All of the suspects fled the area east bound through the park.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service 905-688-4111 ext. 1009388.