Police looking for 53 yr old man missing in Welland

Police are looking for a missing 53 yr old man in Welland.

Shawn Lauzon was last seen on March 20, 2021, in the area of Hellems Avenue and Asher Street.

He is described as white, 5 foot 6, slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.

Lauzon is possibly driving a 2013 Grey Cadillac SRX 4DR, bearing Ontario Marker AMLM419, with front end damage.

Police and his family are concerned for Shawn’s welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating him.

Police are attempting to obtain a photo of Shawn to assist in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Shawn is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, extension 1009024.