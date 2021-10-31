Police looking for a missing 52 yr old Grimsby man

Police are looking for a 52 yr old man missing from Grimsby.

Michael Mccombs was last seen yesterday, at 2:30am, in the area of Slessor Boulevard and Livingston Avenue.

He is described as white, 5'9", slender build, with very short hair and a goatee.

He typically wears a baseball cap, and is believed to be travelling in his grey Honda Accord with the plate number CDRC913.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating him.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Michael is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1024325.