Police looking for a Port Colborne man who disappeared after going for an ATV ride Saturday

Police are looking for a Port Colborne man who has disappeared after going for an ATV ride.

38 year-old Christopher Airhardt was last seen on Saturday, April 2nd, at 7:30 p.m. leaving a home Welland's south end.

He left on an ATV and indicated he was heading to his home in Port Colborne.

He is described as white, 5’5” tall, 200 lbs, wearing a camouflage jumpsuit, a grey jacket, and rubber boots.

He was driving an Artic Cat 350, that was green camouflage in colour.

Both the police and Christopher’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to his whereabouts are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.