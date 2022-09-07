Police looking for a suspect after $900 cologne stolen from St. Catharines store

Police are looking for a suspect who stole $900 worth of cologne from a St. Catharines Shoppers Drug Mart.

It happened at the end of June, but officers now have an image of the suspect.

Police say the suspect walked into the Shoppers on Hartzel Road on June 25th before 8 p.m. and started to steal bottles of men’s cologne.

An employee tried to stop the man, but was pushed by a suspect.

The suspect left the store with approximately $900.00 of cologne.

The store employee suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as white, 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and short blonde hair.

He was wearing a red baseball hat with the Toronto FC logo and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.