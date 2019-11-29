Police looking for a suspect following a gas station robbery in St.Catharines

Police are looking for a suspect following a gas bar robbery in St.Catharines on Wednesday night.

A man robbed the Canadian Tire Gas Station on Welland Ave. at 10 o'clock demanding money from the clerk before fleeing.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, 6' tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, a black baseball hat, black sunglasses, a scarf around his face, and black gloves and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111.