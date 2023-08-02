iHeartRadio
Police looking for armed robbery suspect at West Lincoln pharmacy


NRP - robbery west lincoln aug 2

Niagara police say a lone male suspect entered the pharmacy on St. Catharines Street near South Street in West Lincoln.

It happened Tuesday around 2:45 p.m.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded narcotics.

After receiving an undisclosed amount, he fled and was seen getting into a waiting black four-door sedan parked on South Street.

Police say the pharmacist was not injured.

The suspect is described as follows:

-          Male

-          20-30 years of age

-          5’ 10” tall

-          Slim to medium build

-          Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt

-          Wearing black knee length shorts

-          Wearing black running shoes

-          Wearing a blue surgical mask

Area residences and local businesses are encouraged to review their surveillance footage.

