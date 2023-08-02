Police looking for armed robbery suspect at West Lincoln pharmacy
Niagara police say a lone male suspect entered the pharmacy on St. Catharines Street near South Street in West Lincoln.
It happened Tuesday around 2:45 p.m.
The suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded narcotics.
After receiving an undisclosed amount, he fled and was seen getting into a waiting black four-door sedan parked on South Street.
Police say the pharmacist was not injured.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Male
- 20-30 years of age
- 5’ 10” tall
- Slim to medium build
- Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt
- Wearing black knee length shorts
- Wearing black running shoes
- Wearing a blue surgical mask
Area residences and local businesses are encouraged to review their surveillance footage.