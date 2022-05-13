Police looking for black truck used in RV trailer theft in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Police are looking for a black truck believed to be involved in the theft of an RV trailer in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

On May 4th, 2022, the NRP started investigating the theft of a 36-foot 2022 KZ Sportsman Trailer, worth $70,000, from a business on York Road near Queenston Road.

The trailer was found at a storage yard on Highway 6, in Hamilton, and returned to the business.

Detectives have obtained pictures of the suspect vehicle.

The truck is believed to be a black, two axel Chevrolet Silverado 2500 or 3500.

The vehicle is in good condition and it appears to be a 2010 or newer model year.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009388.