Police looking for four suspects who vandalized Heartland Forest in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police have launched an investigation after four suspects destroyed some features of Heartland Forest in Niagara Falls.

It happened early Wednesday morning between 12:15 a.m. and 12:35 a.m.

Police say four suspects entered the property on Brown Road and then vandalized a statue, a wooden bridge, windows, roof shingles, and a mini putt golf course.

Damage is believed to be over $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009994.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.