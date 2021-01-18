Police looking for man after woman assaulted while sleeping in her bed in St. Catharines
Police are looking for a man who broke into a St. Catharines apartment unit and assaulted a woman sleeping in her bed.
It happened this morning, just before 9 a.m. at a multi-unit apartment building in the area of Manchester Avenue and Hampstead Avenue.
A woman had had been asleep in her apartment when she was awoken to find a man had entered the apartment.
The suspect physically assaulted the victim.
The victim was able to scratch the suspect in the face near his eyes.
The victim ran from the apartment to a neighbour, where 911 was called.
The suspect also ran from the scene. It is believed the suspect forced open a sliding door to gain entry.
The victim received minor injuries. There is no allegation of sexual assault.
The male suspect was described as white, 30-40 years old, heavy set, 5’2 - 5'6 feet tall, wearing a black hoody, black gloves, light coloured jeans and with white low cut shoes.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1009482.
-
Salem Chapel Receiving $100 Thousand Dollars in Federal FundingMatt Holmes Speaks with Rochelle Bush - Trustee and Church Historian at the British Methodist Episcopal Church, Salem Chapel regarding Federal funding announcement for Salem Chapel
-
UPDATE Expropriation of Land in Welland PetitionMatt Holmes Speaks with Marcia Remple - Welland Resident/Land Owner regarding expropriation of land in Welland petition
-
Garden City Productions - will live theater survive the pandemic?Tim talks to Jean Wesley, Public Relations for Garden City Productions about how live theater is struggling during the pandemic You can help here https://gcp.ca/