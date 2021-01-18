Police looking for man after woman assaulted while sleeping in her bed in St. Catharines

Police are looking for a man who broke into a St. Catharines apartment unit and assaulted a woman sleeping in her bed.

It happened this morning, just before 9 a.m. at a multi-unit apartment building in the area of Manchester Avenue and Hampstead Avenue.

A woman had had been asleep in her apartment when she was awoken to find a man had entered the apartment.

The suspect physically assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to scratch the suspect in the face near his eyes.

The victim ran from the apartment to a neighbour, where 911 was called.

The suspect also ran from the scene. It is believed the suspect forced open a sliding door to gain entry.

The victim received minor injuries. There is no allegation of sexual assault.

The male suspect was described as white, 30-40 years old, heavy set, 5’2 - 5'6 feet tall, wearing a black hoody, black gloves, light coloured jeans and with white low cut shoes.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1009482.