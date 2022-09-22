Police looking for man after woman in 20's sexually assaulted at Thorold conservation area

Police are looking for a suspect after a sexual assault at Mel Swart Lake Gibson Conservation Park in Thorold.

A Niagara-on-the-Lake woman in her 20s reports she was hiking near DeCew Road and Abbey Drive at 5:30 yesterday afternoon when a man approached her and then sexually assaulted her.

The assault was interrupted when an adult woman and her daughter happened to walk up.

The suspect then ran from the area.

The woman and her daughter walked the woman back to her car, and the victim called police.

The suspect was not known to the victim.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 30-40 years old, with a broad muscular build, freckles on his cheeks, brown eyes, 5 foot 11, light brown short hair and a moustache that is well groomed.

He was wearing a charcoal grey hooded sweatshirt with an unknown white logo over the left side chest area, white drawstrings in hood, and blue jeans.

Police are looking for the wowman who helped the victim and any other witnesses to call police.