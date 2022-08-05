Man arrested after stabbing in downtown St. Catharines

Niagara Police have made an arrest in connection to the July 19th stabbing at the bus terminal.

Officers have arrested 34 year old Mason Jeannotte from St. Catharines.

He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and fail to comply with a release order.

The female suspect in the case has been identified but at this point has not been arrested.

Police say dozens of tips were received after they released a photo of the suspects and they want to thank the public for the assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009590.

