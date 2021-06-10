Police looking for man wanted in guns and gang investigation
Three people have been arrested after an investigation into guns and gangs in Niagara uncovered $70,000 worth of drugs and $84,000 in cash.
Since the start of the year, investigators have been looking into drug trafficking in the Niagara Region.
Further investigation led to the identification of two suspects.
A search warrant was executed at a residence in the area of Kenmir Avenue and Tanbark Road in the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake.
While entering the home, one of the suspects allegedly fired a gun in the direction of officers.
A search of the home resulted in the seizure of over 200 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of over $61,000 along with a firearm.
A second home was then searched in St. Catharines, where over 44 grams of fentanyl was seized with a street value of over $13,000.
In all, over $84 000 in currency was seized.
28-year-old Mashie Harper of Niagara-on the-Lake is facing several charges including, discharging a firearm in a recklessness manner, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
34-year-old Pietre Cleghorn of Niagara-on-the-Lake is charged with discharging a firearm, and possession as well.
34 year old Rohan Chand of St. Catharines is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
27-year-old David McComb of St. Catharines is currently wanted by police for possession for the purpose of trafficking.
