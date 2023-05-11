Police looking for man who used hammer to rob Port Colborne 7-11
Niagara Police have released images of a convenience store robbery in Port Colborne.
It happened last night just after 11 p.m. when a male suspect walked into the 7-11 on Clarence Street, armed with a hammer.
The suspect allegedly smashed a glass case while demanding money.
The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and he ran east from the store into a nearby alley.
No employees or customers were injured.
The suspect is described as a white man, 5'10", 180 Lbs. with brown eyes and bushy eyebrows.
He was wearing a green shirt covering face, a blue hoodie, and black pants.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009318.
