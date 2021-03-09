Police looking for missing 12 yr old boy from Niagara Falls who was last seen Monday afternoon
Police are looking for a missing 12 yr old boy in Niagara Falls.
On Monday afternoon Domenic Parsons-Keeping left his home in the area of Morrison Street and 2nd Avenue.
He is believed to have left on foot.
Domenic’s current location is unknown.
He is described as white, 5 feet tall, 119 lbs., Brown / blond hair with brown eyes.
He was possibly wearing grey jogging pants with birds on the back pockets, a black and grey hoodie, a "normal" style baseball hat, and a small drawstring bag.
Domenic’s family and the police are concerned for his welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating him. Police have received information that he was active on social media as of approximately 5:00am on March 9, 2021.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Domenic is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, 1009768
