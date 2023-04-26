Police looking for missing 13-year-old boy from Welland

A 13-year-old boy from Welland is missing.

Douglas McDonald was last seen yesterday afternoon between 1:30 and 5 p.m. at his home in the area of McLaughlin Street and Sauer Avenue in Welland.

He left home riding his purple BMX bike, with two front “pegs”.

He is described as white, 5 feet tall, with a slim build, and brown shoulder length hair.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, white Jordan running shoes, and red or grey sweatpants.

The police and Douglas’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.