Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl from Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Niagara Falls.

Natalie Fudge was last seen last night at 10 o'clock, at her home in the area of Lionshead Avenue and Drummond Road.

Police say Fudge left the home during the evening hours, and it's still clear where or how she left the area.

She is described as white, 5'1 feet tall, 100 lbs., with black glasses, and medium length brown hair.

It's believed she is wearing a black winter coat, and she also has a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service by calling 905-688-4111, option 1, extension “dispatch”.