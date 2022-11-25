Police looking for missing 14-year-old Welland boy

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy from Welland.

Donavin Sullivan-Karr was last seen last night at 6:30 in the area of Niagara Street and Church Street in Welland.

He is described as white, 100lbs, 5’5” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black and white winter coat, a white hooded sweatshirt, and black pants.

Sullivan-Karr is believed to be riding an orange bicycle.

Both the police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Donavin are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.