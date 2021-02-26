Police looking for missing 14 yr old Niagara Falls girl last seen Thursday morning

Niagara Regional Police are currently searching for missing 14 year old Niagara Falls girl.

14 yr old Kayla Roloson left her home at 9:15am yesterday morning in the area of Pettit Street and Glengate Street in Niagara Falls.

She was seen voluntarily entering a waiting black four-door sedan.

The black sedan then left the area. Roloson’s current location is unknown.

She is described as white, 5’2 – 5’3ft. tall, 145lbs, medium build, dark brown hair past her shoulders, a nose piercing on both sides, possibly wearing a red "Champion hoodie sweater, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Police are concerned for Roloson's welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating her.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Roloson is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, 1009994.