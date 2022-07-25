Police looking for missing 16-year-old St. Catharines girl who requires daily medication

Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in St. Catharines last Tuesday.

Grace Johns was last seen on July 19th at 6 p.m. on foot in the area of Carlton Street and Grantham Ave.

She is described as white, 5’2 ft., 115 lbs., with shoulder length brown hair - last seen in a ponytail.

She was wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering on the front, beige capri pants, blue running shoes, red rimmed glasses and she was carrying a blue laundry bag.

Johns has a medical condition that requires medication.

Police and Johns' family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may know her location or can provide information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009482.