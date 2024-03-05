Police looking for missing 32-year-old man last seen in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are looking for a missing 32-year-old man last seen in St. Catharines.

Johnathon Cronkwright was last seen last Thursday, February 29th, 2024, walking in the area of Tasker Street and Welland Avenue.

He is described as an Indigenous man, 330 lbs., 5 foot 5, with brown eyes, black short hair, with black facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with red stripes, grey joggers, and white Nike shoes.

The NRP and Cronkwright's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009356.