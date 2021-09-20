Police looking for missing 58 year old Niagara-On-The-Lake man
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing 58 year old man from Niagara-On-The-Lake.
Darren Werner was last seen Thursday around 9 a.m. in the Townline Road area travelling in an unknown vehicle.
He is a 5'11'' white man with short grey hair and brown eyes. He weighs 180 lbs.
His family is concerned for his welfare.
-
AM Roundtable - Wolfgang Guembel and Brandon CurrieNiagara In the Morning Roundtable with Tim Denis
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthTwo days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
"Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns" album highlighting local communitiesTim talks to musician Jim Casson on a new album highlighting local communities and the return of live music. Check out Davis Hall & The Green Lanterns