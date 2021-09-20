iHeartRadio
Police looking for missing 58 year old Niagara-On-The-Lake man

CKTB - NEWS - Darren Werner Missing

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing 58 year old man from Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Darren Werner was last seen Thursday around 9 a.m. in the Townline Road area travelling in an unknown vehicle.

He is a 5'11'' white man with short grey hair and brown eyes. He weighs 180 lbs.

His family is concerned for his welfare.

