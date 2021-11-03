Police looking for missing Burlington teen who may be going to Hamilton

Halton Regional Police are looking for a missing Burlington teen who may be heading to the downtown Hamilton area.

Fifteen year old William Hubbard was last seen in Burlington during the evening of Friday, October 29th.

At the time, he wore a red toque, black jacket, black pants, red Nike high-top running shoes, and carried a dark backpack.

He is described as a white boy with a slender build, blue eyes, and long dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316 or Crimestoppers.