Police looking for missing Welland girl
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing girl from Welland.
Officers are trying to find 12 year old Rosaline Hall who was last seen last night at 10:10 p.m. in the area of Little John Court and Rolling Acres Drive.
She is described as a white girl with brown hair. At the time she wore a black touque, white tank top, and grey jogging pants.
Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with more information is urged to call (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1024325.
-
Ontario Optometrist’ job actionTim talks to Dr. Brandon Marlatt on Ontario Optometrist’ job action about the need for a fair negotiation process and fair payment for eye examinations
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR AUG 31 - DR. KARIM ALIThe delta variant case rise, are we in a fourth wave? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
ROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Diana HusonROUNDTABLE Glen McCann and Diana Huson