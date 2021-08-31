Police looking for missing Welland girl

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing girl from Welland.

Officers are trying to find 12 year old Rosaline Hall who was last seen last night at 10:10 p.m. in the area of Little John Court and Rolling Acres Drive.

She is described as a white girl with brown hair. At the time she wore a black touque, white tank top, and grey jogging pants.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with more information is urged to call (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1024325.