Police looking for missing woman in St. Catharines who has not been seen since August 28th

Police are looking for a missing 61-year-old woman in St. Catharines.

Victoria Bailey was last seen in the area of Eastchester Avenue near Mitchell Street on August 28th.

She is described as white, 5’3”, with a heavy build, she has shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, and she wears glasses.

Both the police and Victoria’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Victoria is being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.