Police looking for owner of hundreds of dollars found on Thorold street

Police are looking for a person who lost a few hundred dollars in Thorold.

A member of the public went to the police station after finding money on the street in the area of Collier Road South and Confederation Avenue.

It was found yesterday afternoon just after 5 o'clock.

Police are looking to identify the owner.

Any member of the public who believes the money to be theirs will be required to provide information that will allow officers to confirm ownership.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111 ext. 5744