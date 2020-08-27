Police looking for people in van who shot an airsoft gun at group of Welland teens

Police are looking for three people in a van in Welland who shot an airsoft gun at a group of teens.

It happened on Tuesday night at 7:05pm in the area of Colbeck Drive and Stormm Court.

Police say a group of five teens were walking when a minivan drove past the group and fired a replica firearm, sometimes called an Airsoft.

One of the youths was struck with a pellet, but was not injured.

The rear window of a nearby parked car was shattered.

The front passenger has been described as a black male, approximately 18 years old, with large curly black / brown hair.

The rear passenger is described as a black male with dreadlocks.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or light grey, older model, Pontiac Montana van.

The van has five spoke silver hub caps, with the front drivers' side hub cap missing.

The investigation has not been able to rule out that this was a targeted incident.

The matter remains under investigation by detectives from the 3 District Detective Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 3300.