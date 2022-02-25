Police looking for pick up truck stolen from driveway in Crystal Beach

Niagara Police are looking for a stolen truck from Crystal Beach.

Police say the pick up truck was stolen sometime between 7 p.m. February 24th and 7 a.m. on the 25th from the driveway of a home in the area of Maplewood Avenue and Victoria Road.

The vehicle is described as a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pick up, with two tone grey - lighter grey on the bottom, a gold pinstripe on the upper portion, bug deflectors on the hood and roof, vents on the hood and a small scrape on front passenger side bumper.

The license plate is BE98304.

Anyone who may have been in the area, may have information or video surveillance is asked to contact the detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009219.