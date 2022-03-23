Police looking for suspect accused of stealing from St. Catharines store and assaulting witness

Niagara Police say a good Samaritan was assaulted at a grocery store in St. Catharines.

Last Wednesday officers were called to a theft in-progress at Food Basics on Hartzel Road.

Police say a male suspect entered the store and was observed by a shopper stealing items from the shelf.

The good Samaritan notified employees and followed the suspect into the parking lot where a confrontation ensued.

Police say the suspect pulled an aerosol can from his pocket and sprayed the contents into the face of the good Samaritan.

The spray caused minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The suspect then entered a dark coloured 4-door Mazda vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1 District detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1009412