Police looking for suspect after 20 tires slashed in Fort Erie

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect after tires were slashed in Fort Erie.

Police were called to numerous reports of parked vehicles having been damaged in the area of Jarvis Street and Central Avenue during the overnight hours of April 4th.

Officers believe someone cut the tires of nine vehicles, with twenty tires in total cut and punctured.

The suspect, who was caught on security camera, is described as a short white man, with a slim build, he was wearing a baseball hat, a dark hoody with a black and white stripe on the shoulder, and Nike running shoes.

Police are residents and businesses is the east end of Fort Erie review their closed-circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, and vehicle dash cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with footage they believe to be of assistance is asked to contact 905-688-4111, extension #1022300.

Any member of the public who has had their vehicle damaged and has not yet reported the offence is encouraged to do so.