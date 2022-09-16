Police looking for suspect after armed home invasion in St. Catharines overnight

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in a St. Catharies home invasion overnight.

Police say just before 1:30 a.m. this morning two masked men, one armed with a long gun, and the other with a knife, went to a home on Forster Street near Scott.

The suspect with a knife forced his way into the house and became involved in a fight with one of the residents.

A man is his 20s suffered a stab wound and suffered serious injuries.

People inside the home were able to restrain and disarm the other suspect until officers arrived.

22 year old Micheal David Mulligan has been charged with Break Enter and Indictable Offence (Assault with a Weapon), Possession Weapon Dangerous Purpose, Pointing a Firearm, Disguised with Intent, and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Police are looking for the other suspect, who is described as a white man, 20 to 25 years old, 5 foot 6, with an athletic build.

Detectives have reason to believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.