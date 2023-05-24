Police looking for suspect after bank robbery in Welland this afternoon

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in Welland.

It happened this afternoon at 12:30 at the CIBC on Fitch Street.

Police say a man entered the bank armed with a handgun, and demanded cash from the employees.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash before fleeing the area on foot towards the Steve Bauer Trail that runs adjacent to Prince Charles Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 foot 4, around 40 years old, with grey hair or he could have been wearing a grey wig.

Detectives assigned to the 3 District Criminal Investigative Branch have assumed carriage of the investigation. They are being supported by detectives from the Forensic Services Unit.

Area residents and businesses are encouraged to review their CCTV footage for imagery that may assist in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008980.