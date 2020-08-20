Police looking for suspect after indecent act in Welland

Niagara Regional Police are looking for help identifying a suspect after a teenaged boy exposed himself to a woman and her child.

The incident happened last night around 7:30 p.m. in the area of McCabe Avenue and Louise Street in Welland.

Police says a woman and her child were out walking when the woman noticed a younger male approaching her on roller blades.

As he passed her he winked at her.

He then circled back around and approached her again this time exposing his genitalia and performed an indecent act before fleeing the scene.

The suspect has been described as an Asian male, 14 to16 years of age and 5'8 - 5'10 ft. tall with a lean build.

He was wearing a tan "hoodie", charcoal pants and black roller blades.

Businesses or members of the public who may have security cameras in area asked to review their recorded footage and contact the NRPS is they observe anything suspicious or possibly linked to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the NRPS by calling 905-688-4111, extension 3300.