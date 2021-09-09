Police looking for suspect after road rage incident sends a man to hospital

Police are looking for a suspect after a road rage incident sent a man to hospital.

It happened back on September 1st, at approximately 3:25pm, when two vehicles were traveling on Bradley Road near Mountain Street.

A white Nissan and grey Volkswagen were involved in an alleged road rage incident when the Volkswagen lost control and struck a man riding an e-bike.

The 50 year old man that was riding the e-bike was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The 26 year old driver of the Volkswagen was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

Police are now searching for the vehicle and driver of the white Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext.1002200.