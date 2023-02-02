Police looking for suspect after swatting call in St. Catharines reports fake shooting
Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after a swatting call was made to them about a shooting in St. Catharines.
The call was made to police yesterday at 1:30 p.m. saying a shooting had just occurred at a home on Linwell Road between Ontario Street and Lakeport Road.
The caller reported that a person had been shot several times and a suspect was still on-scene.
Police jumped into action sending its Emergency Task Unit, Canine, and Crisis Negotiators.
Niagara Emergency Medical Services also attended the scene, given the reported injuries.
When officers arrived they talked to people inside the home and determined a shooting had not happened and the call was a hoax, or a swatting incident.
"Swatting is a deliberate and malicious criminal act that adds unnecessary risk to both our community members and first responders."
The objective of swatting is to direct substantial emergency services resources upon an unsuspecting community member by dialing 911 and reporting an extreme act of violence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009495.
