Police looking for suspect in Niagara Falls bank robbery

Niagara police are investigating a bank robbery in the north end of Niagara Falls.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the TD Canada Trust on Portage Road in the Stamford Green Plaza.

Police say a male entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. The suspect was provided a quantity of cash and they ran from the bank south toward Thorold Stone Road.

No weapon was seen, but the suspect indicated he had one.

The suspect is described as Latino male with black curly hair and a slender build.

He's 5'5' and between 20 to 25 years old.

The suspect was wearing a black mask, black pants, black and grey striped hooded sweater, black gloves and shoes.

Anyone who may information about this incident, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009994.