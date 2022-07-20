Police looking for suspect who abducted and sexually assaulted a young woman in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls are looking for a suspect after an abduction and sexual assault.

The woman in her 20's says she walking last night at 7:30 in the area of Drummond Road near the 420 Hwy when she was approached by a man on foot who then forced her into a truck.

The victim reports she was taken to an unknown area possibly in Chippawa, where she was assaulted, and sexually assaulted.

She was able to escape on foot, and waved down a passing vehicle who brought her to safety.

The victim suffered injuries to her face.

The suspect is described as being in his 20's, 5’11, with a muscular build, blond hair slicked back into a “man bun.”

He was clean shaven and was wearing dark clothes include capri style pants.

Detectives believe the suspect was recently involved in a relationship that ended - not with the victim.

Police are trying to identify the suspect, and the male motorist who helped the victim.

Detectives are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area of the abduction to come forward.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009167.