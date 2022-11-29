Police looking for suspect who broke into 16 vehicles in Welland and Pelham overnight

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect who broke into 16 vehicles in Welland and Pelham.

The incidents happened overnight between 1 - 2 a.m.

Police believed the suspect is using an unknown tool to break the windows of vehicles in the area of Autumn Crescent / Oakcrest Avenue, and Heritage Lane / Countryside Drive in Welland, as well as Rolling Meadows Boulevard / Vista Drive / Berkwood Place, Cherry Ridge Boulevard / Sandra Drive and Oakridge Boulevard / Concord Street in Pelham.

The suspect is described as a white man, with a thin build, driving a dark coloured car, possibly a 4-door Honda Civic.

Detectives are encouraging members of the public who reside in the vicinity of the aforementioned target locations to review their closed-circuit television (CCTV) for any footage that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009395.