Police looking for suspect who vandalized Rainbow crosswalk in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect after the Rainbow Crosswalk in Niagara-on-the-Lake was intentionally vandalized.

Police say earlier this month, which is Pride month, a suspect damaged the crosswalk at the intersection of Niagara Stone Road and Anderson Lane by riding an ATV over it, and doing 'burnouts'.

He is described as white, slim, and was wearing a black full-face helmet, he was shirtless, with red or pink shorts and white Crocs.

The ATV is dark coloured, possibly green and the right rear taillight may not be working.

Officers are investigating this matter as being potentially hate motivated.

Anyone who may have information as to who is responsible is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009408, reference incident 23-60056.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between Tuesday, May 30 at 7:00am and Thursday, June 1st, 2023, at 5:47pm.