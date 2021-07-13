Police looking for suspects who have been removing road signs in Niagara Falls

A number of road signs have been damaged and removed in Niagara Falls.

In total, over 50 signs were damaged between July 9th and the 12th.

Suspects are removing the signs and throwing them, while city crews are trying to replace.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect/suspects responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.