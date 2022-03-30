Police looking for three suspects in an early morning carjacking in Oakville

Halton Regional Police are investigating an alleged carjacking in Oakville early Wednesday.

Police say three suspects dressed in dark clothing, one allegedly armed with a handgun, stole a blue Audi RS7 around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say the suspects split up and took off in the allegedly stolen vehicle and a dark coloured Porsche SUV.

They were last seen travelling northbound on Lees Lane from Bridge Road.

Officers are continuing to search for all three suspects.

Police are asking the public for any CCTV or dash cam footage from the area of Bridge Rd and Lees Lane between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

